Here Is What Biden Is Doing On The Russia/Ukraine Crisis

The Biden administration has been briefing leaders in Congress and working with them to have a response ready if Russia invades Ukraine.

Biden Administration Prepares For Russia/Ukraine Crisis

A senior Biden administration official told Punchbowl News the steps that they have been taking:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman have spoken to nearly 20 lawmakers in the last week and have further calls planned this week.

On Dec. 7, Biden spoke to the “Big Four” – the party leaders in the House and Senate – about Ukraine and Russia. Biden also met with the bipartisan Senate group that just returned from Kyiv Jan. 19.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has held six briefings for members, including leadership and national security committee chairs and ranking members. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju on Monday that he’d recently spoken with Sullivan.

There have been nine interagency briefings for the national security committees and eight briefings for leadership, committee, and personal office staff.

Biden Is Preparing The Nation For Potentially The Greatest Conflict With Russia Since The Cold War

Republicans have already been laying the groundwork for criticizing Biden over the potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but unlike Donald Trump, President Biden is not going to let Russia do whatever they please.

Congress is more than in the loop in the Ukraine crisis. Biden isn’t going to spring any action on the House and Senate. Putin should know that if he invades Ukraine, there will be a coordinated and robust response from the United States.

Americans need to know the truth that far from being unprepared, the Biden administration is readying the nation for what could be the most intense conflict with Russia since the Cold War.