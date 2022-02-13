Lindsey Graham Warns Trump That He Is Hurting The Republican Party

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Trump is hurting himself and the Republican Party by staying stuck on 2020.

Video of Graham:

Transcript from ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you’ve — you said that to Bob Woodward as well. You said the president was going to have to change if he wanted to be competitive in 2024. He doesn’t really show any signs of changing. He continues to lie about the 2020 election. A couple weeks ago he talked about pardoning the January 6th rioters. He called you a RINO…

GRAHAM: Yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Republican In Name Only…. because you disagreed with that. There’s no evidence that the president’s going to change.

GRAHAM: Well, here’s my statement about the president’s situation right now. He’s the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. I think Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank because his policies are not working. For the president to win in 2024, he’s got to talk about the future. He’s got to talk about how to fix a broken border, how to repair the damage done through the Biden economic agenda and how to make the world a safer place.

I do believe, if he talked about what he’s capable of doing and remind people what he did in the past, he has a chance to come back. If he continues to talk about the 2020 election, I think it hurts his cause and, quite frankly, it hurts the Republican Party.

Trump Could Sink The GOP In 2022 And 2024

Graham is saying that Trump can be the nominee if he wants, but that his comeback will fail if he keeps talking about 2020. Sen. Graham also appeared to draw a line between being the nominee and winning in 2024.

If Trump makes the midterm about 2020, Republicans will struggle more than people expect. If Trump becomes the nominee and makes 2024 a revenge tour for his defeat in 2020, Republicans will get blown out.

Trump isn’t helping Republicans so far, and if he continues down his current path, he could sink the party.