Biden Praises Historic Remington Settlement In Sandy Hook Shooting

President Biden praised the historic settlement of $73 million that Sandy Hook families got from Remington.

Biden said in a White House statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today, the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting have secured a historic settlement with the gun manufacturer Remington. While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.



This progress is the result of the perseverance of nine families who turned tragedy into purpose. They have demonstrated that state and city consumer protection laws – like Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act – provide an opportunity to hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for wrongdoing despite the persistence of the federal immunity shield for these companies.



As I have repeatedly called for, Congress must repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act so we can fully hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable. But, in the meantime, I will continue to urge state and local lawmakers, lawyers, and survivors of gun violence to pursue efforts to replicate the success of the Sandy Hook families. Together, we can deliver a clear message to gun manufacturers and dealers: they must either change their business models to be part of the solution for the gun violence epidemic, or they will bear the financial cost of their complicity.

Biden was right. The Sandy Hook settlement is the sort of action that will force gun manufacturers and weapons dealers to change their practices. Instead of fanning the flames of paranoia and fear and making guns easy for any mass shooter to get, if the manufacturers continue to get hit in the wallet, they will have to change their ways or go out of business.

The Remington settlement was historic, and hopefully, it opens the door to the sort of action that allows America to deal with the mass shooting epidemic.