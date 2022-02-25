Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Is Talking To The 1/6 Committee

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the person closest to the Trump family who sat down for an interview with the 1/6 Committee.

NBC News reported:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle on Friday, two sources familiar with panel proceedings said — one of the closest associates of the Trump family to appear before the panel for closed-door testimony.

Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump. She spoke on Jan. 6 at the rally held by Trump near the White House. After the rally, a mob of Trump supporters blocks away attacked the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Guilfoyle is the first person close to the Trump family who is talking to the 1/6 Committee. Just because she is talking doesn’t mean that she is telling the Committee the truth or saying anything useful. The fact that she sat down with investigators could suggest a change in strategy. The Trumps could be trying to get their side of the story into the Committee’s report.

The fact that Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée sat down with the Committee should be taken with a major grain of salt. Guilfoyle played a major role in the organization and fundraising for Trump’s 1/6 rally.

If she chose to, she could provide investigators with a great deal of valuable information, but one suspects that the motive is more about defending her soon-to-be father-in-law than getting to the truth.