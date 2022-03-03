Trump Has A Complete Meltdown After 1/6 Committee Reveals Evidence Of His Crimes

Trump responded to the 1/6 Committee revealing that they have evidence of his crimes with a conspiracy-filled meltdown.

Trump’s statement:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The actual conspiracy to defraud the United States was the Democrats rigging the Election, and the Fake News Media and the Unselect Committee covering it up. Few things could be more fraudulent, or met with more irregularities, than the… pic.twitter.com/BrEsaIXGg0 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 3, 2022

The first page of Trump’s statement is nothing more than more disinformation and lies about the 2020 election.

It is page two of the statement where things really go off of the rails:

Trump claimed that former Attorney General William Barr was intimidated by Democrats into not overturning the election for him. Trump also claimed that the fact that he wasn’t allowed to carry out a coup to remain in power is why Russia invaded Ukraine.

The silliest claim of all is that the 1/6 Committee is investigating the attack on the Capitol to prevent Trump from running for president again. There is a kernal of truth in the idea that if Trump is convicted of a crime, he will not be running for president again, but the Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation.

The 1/6 Committee can’t stop Trump from running for president. What the Committee can do is expose Trump’s crimes and make him a non-viable candidate in 2024.

Trump’s statement was a complete meltdown. He is desperate and trying to throw everything at the wall in the hope that something will stick.

Donald Trump is spinning out of control, because if the Committee has evidence of his crimes, the failed former president knows that his political career is over.