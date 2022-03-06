Ricky Schroder Gets Booted Out Of The Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum For Not Wearing A Mask

Former child actor turned threat to Costco employees everywhere, Ricky Schroder was denied entry to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum.

Video:

While traveling with the freedom convoy, maskless Ricky Schroder was denied entry into the Dwight D. Eisenhower museum and called the security guard a “Nazi” for enforcing “evil federal government” mask rules. pic.twitter.com/XTcqwEfijQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 6, 2022

Ricky Schroder called a man who seemed very nice a Nazi and claimed that he didn’t know God because he would not let the right-wing extremist into the Eisenhower Museum without a mask.

Schroder claimed that God’s law supersedes governmental laws and that the government is evil and has to be fought against. Schroder has increasingly become a dangerous right-wing extremist.

Mask requirements are not akin to the Nazis.

No one is sent to a camp or killed because they won’t wear a mask. Schroder was politely told that he couldn’t come in without wearing a mask.

The security guard deserves a raise and a promotion, as does everyone else who has to put up with anti-mask/anti-government zealots who hurl smears, insults, and sometimes become violent because they refuse to follow the rules.

Schroder has also called for the violent overthrow of the government.

Ike would be appalled and denounce extremists like Schroder if he were around today.

Schroder’s anti-government actions and rhetoric are becoming even more extreme, as the “Freedom Convoy” has components that sound a lot like the rhetoric behind the Capitol attack.