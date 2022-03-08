Biden Drills The Fox News Lie That His Policies Cause Gas Price Hikes

President Biden debunked the Fox News/GOP lie that his policies are behind the rise in gas prices.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden said while announcing the US ban on Russian oil:

It is simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production. That’s simply not true. Even amid the pandemic, companies in the United States pumped more oil during my first year in office than they did during my predecessor’s first year. We’re approaching a record level of oil and gas production in the United States and on track to set a record oil production next year.

In the United States, 90% of onshore oil production takes place on land that isn’t owned by the federal government. And the remaining 10% that occurs on federal land, the oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased. They have 9,000 permits to drill now. They could be drilling today, last year, they have 9,000 to drill onshore permits that are already approved. So let me be clear, let me be clear. They are not using them for production. That’s their decision. These are the facts. We should be honest about the facts.

President Biden was correct. We as a nation should be honest about the facts, but Fox News and the Republican Party have chosen to be dishonest. Biden’s policies aren’t causing gas prices to rise.

The fact that oil and gas companies are holding back production while extracting US resources and selling them on the global market is why gas prices are rising.

Biden also warned oil and gas companies not to price gouge or profiteer.

The new big lie that Republicans will run on for the midterms is that Biden’s policies are causing rising gas prices. It is not true, and Democrats need to ensure that the American people know it.