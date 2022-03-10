Merrick Garland Delivers An Uh-Oh Moment For Trump And His Pals

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the DOJ is not avoiding 1/6 cases with political implications but is building the cases outward.

Garland: The DOJ Won’t Avoid Politically Sensitive 1/6 Cases

Listen to the Garland interview with NPR:

Garland said to NPR, “We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive. What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis.”

The Attorney General explained the process of building the cases, “We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there, and that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to January 6.”

The DOJ Is Building Toward Bigger Convictions

The DOJ’s process for the vast 1/6 investigation has been to start with the small fish and work their way up. The DOJ got their first seditious conspiracy conviction, and there are plenty more to come.

The person to watch is Roger Stone. If the DOJ charges Stone, who served as a direct link between seditionists like the Proud Boys and Trump, the investigation will move into Trump’s world and the former president’s campaign and administration.

The 1/6 Committee could force the DOJ to examine Trump more closely with a criminal referral, which is a possibility that is on the table according to committee members.

People want prosecutions, and convictions fast for those who were the masterminds behind the coup, but Garland is under no immediate deadline. Unlike the House, he has at least until January 2025 to complete the investigation.

Progress is being made, and Garland seems intent on thoroughly holding those responsible for 1/6 accountable.