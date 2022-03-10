Harris: Russia Should “Absolutely” Be Investigated for War Crimes in Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Russia should “absolutely” be investigated for war crimes that have been committed in the days since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation,” Harris said during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. “I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”

Harris’s statement comes shortly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced a war crimes investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 39 countries had referred Russia’s case to the court.

Harris announced that the United States would fund nearly $53 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide food for those who’ve fled Ukraine or who have been displaced from their homes in the weeks since the war broke out.

“You’ve been through so much. And the people at this table represent well over a million people,” Harris said during a meeting with seven displaced people.

“You are not alone,” she added. “You are not alone. People around the world are watching. People around the world and expressing their support and asking how they can help.”

Harris stressed that the relationship between the U.S. and Poland is a good one, not mentioning recent tensions after the U.S. dismissed a Polish plan to provide Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said the Polish government was “ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MiG-29 jets to the Ramstein airbase and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America.”

The Pentagon dismissed the proposal, saying it was not “tenable” and noting that “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire Nato alliance.”