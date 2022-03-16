Lindsey Graham Basically Puts A Hit Out On Putin

Sen. Lindsey Graham held a press conference where he urged the Russian people to “take out Putin” one way or another.

Video:

Q: "Do you stand by your call to have Putin be assassinated?" Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "Yeah, I hope he'll be taken out. One way or the other. I don't care how they take him out…If John McCain were here he'd be saying the same thing…the world is better off without Putin." pic.twitter.com/TeuDNBLcOT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2022

Graham said, “Yeah, I hope he’ll be taken out. I don’t care how they take him out. I don’t care if we send him to The Hague and try him. I just want him to go. Yes. I’m on record. Sen. Lindsey Graham, if John McCain were here, he’d be saying the same thing I think. It’s time for him to go. He’s a war criminal. I wish somebody had taken Hitler out in the thirties, so yes, Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate leader. He is a war criminal who needs to be dealt with by the Russian people. I am not asking to invade Russia to take him out. I am not asking to send American ground forces into Ukraine to fight the Russian army. I am asking the Russian people to rise up and end this reign of terror for you and for the world at large.”

Graham ended by saying that he thinks the world is better off without Putin, the sooner the better, and he doesn’t care how it is done.

Lindsey Graham is basically trying to get the Russian people to kill Putin. Everyone knows that the vast majority of dictators don’t end up on trial in The Hague. They end up dead.

The Biden administration has had to tell the rest of the world that the US government doesn’t advocate assassinating foreign leaders. Off in the corner is Lindsey Graham basically trying to put a hit out on Putin.

Lindsey Graham doesn’t speak for the US government, but I think that everyone can agree that the world would be a safer place without Putin in power.