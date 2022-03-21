GOP “Family Values:” Ex-Wife Of Missouri Senate Candidate Eric Greitens Accuses Him Of Abusing Her And Their Kids

Disgraced former Missouri governor turned GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens was accused by his ex-wife of abusing her and their children.

CNN reported:

In her affidavit, Sheena Greitens laid out a series of allegations of verbal threats and physical abuse against both her and their children. She detailed how Eric Greitens allegedly threatened to use his political ties to tarnish his ex-wife’s reputation.

In one instance, she claimed Eric Greitens had “knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children,” according to the court filing.

In another 2019 incident, one of the children returned from a visit with Eric Greitens with a swollen face, bleeding gums and a loose tooth, according to her court filing. “He said Dad had hit him; however, Eric said they were roughhousing and it had been an accident,” Sheena Greitens said in her affidavit.

Greitens went on convicted felon Steve Bannon’s podcast to deny the allegations:

MO Senate Eric Greitens rushes onto Bannon’s show to address allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife today. He says it’s a plot coordinated by Mitch McConnell and Josh Hawley to take him out. pic.twitter.com/LZTyVhD6cX — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2022

Republicans Are Running Senate Candidates Accused Of Domestic Violence

In Trump’s Republican Party, domestic violence seems to be a prerequisite for being a Senate candidate. In Pennsylvania, Trump’s chosen Senate candidate Sean Parnell dropped out after his wife accused him of abusing her and their children.

Another Trump chosen Senate candidate, Herschel Walker in Georgia, has also been accused of domestic violence and threatening to kill his ex.

Republicans used to be the party of family values. Now they are Trump’s party of violence against women and children. The Republican Party will likely stand by Greitens because domestic violence appears to be the new Republican brand.