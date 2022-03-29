Manchin Calls GOP Treatment of Judge Jackson “Disgraceful”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) called out Republicans over their treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, calling their behavior “disgraceful” and “embarrassing.”

“It was disgraceful, it really was, what I saw. And I met with her and I read all the transcripts. I listened to basically the hearings and it just was embarrassing,” Manchin told reporters.

He added: “It’s not who we are. It’s not what we were sent here to do, to attack other people and just try to tear them down. I won’t be part of that. I think she’s extremely well qualified and I think she’ll be an exemplary judge.”

Last week, Manchin announced he will vote to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, increasing the likelihood that she will be confirmed overall.

“After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin said in a statement.

“During our meeting, she was warm and gracious. On top of her impressive resume, she has the temperament to make an exceptional jurist… I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” Manchin added.

If all 50 Democrats vote to confirm Jackson, then Democrats will not need to court any Republican votes to win her confirmation. Democrats hope to vote to confirm Jackson by early next month. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4.

