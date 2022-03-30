The Biden White House Just Blasted Trump For Scheming With Putin

White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield hammered Trump for openly plotting with Putin.

Video:

Bedingfield said when asked for the White House reaction to Trump asking Putin for dirt on Hunter Biden, “What I would say about that is, what kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connection to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it is Donald Trump.”

Trump asked Putin to release made-up disinformation on Hunter Biden, and Russian state media responded by calling Donald Trump their partner.

Bedingfield was raising the question that every American needs to have in their heads when Donald Trump speaks. She asked what kind of American would scheme with Putin as he is killing Ukrainians in a war of choice?

Trump is un-American. The failed former one-term president only cares about himself. He doesn’t care about Ukraine or the fact that the United States and western allies are standing with Ukraine to support democracy.

Donald Trump doesn’t care about America. There is only one former president who would openly conspire with a war criminal, and that man is Donald John Trump.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: