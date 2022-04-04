Tucker Carlson Showed Up For A Speech And Ukrainian-American Protesters Were Waiting For Him

Ukrainian-American protesters showed up at a church where Tucker Carlson was speaking to denounce his Putin propaganda.

Ukrainian-Americans protested Tucker Carlson’s pro-Putin comments outside his speaking engagement at a church in San Marcos, CA yesterday. They lined up baby strollers, car seats and shoes to represent children killed by Russians. pic.twitter.com/i6qqwyWzFV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2022

One protester said, “Your heartless message to the American people who are the cradle of democracy, home of the brave, land of the free is completely unacceptable by anyone.”

Carlson’s pro-Putin propaganda is being noted by Ukrainian-Americans. In Ohio, Carlson’s support of Putin has alarmed Republicans to the point where they are concerned that Ukrainian Americans might vote Democratic in the state’s US Senate election.

Tucker Carlson is pushing Putin propaganda, but there are consequences to trying to convince the American people to fine with the invasion of a democracy and the slaughter of its people.

Carlson may be on his way to becoming a matinee idol on Russian state-run television, but in the United States, he is on the side of evil and protesters are going to make sure that he knows it everywhere he goes.

