Jen Psaki Isn’t Playing The Media’s Game Of Making Democrats Cater To Republicans

Jen Psaki didn’t play along with the media narrative that it is the job of Democrats to cater to Republicans.
Video of Psaki:
The follow-up question, “You’re wanting Republicans to go to you, the White House is not reaching out?”
Psaki replied, “We have conversations with Democrats and Republicans all the time. I think it’s clear what we’re seeing from Republicans is an effort to politicize this and not fix what we all recognize is an outdated and broken system.”
The Built-In Bias Of The Question To Psaki
The mainstream media has a baked-in bias that when it comes to passing legislation, it is up to Democrats to court politics for their support and if a bill doesn’t get passed it is because Democrats did not do enough to get Republican support.
The responsibility is never placed on Republicans for not working with Democrats to solve the nation’s problems. The burden is always on Democrats in the corporate media’s framework.
Jen Psaki wasn’t playing along. She made it clear in both of her answers to questions that Republicans also have a responsibility to govern.
The corporate press is constructed to not hold Republicans accountable, which is Jen Psaki uses the daily briefing to stress GOP accountability.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association