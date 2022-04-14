Raphael Warnock Raises $13.6 Million in Q1 of 2022

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA has raised $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, a total that is the largest of any United States Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year. Warnock’s campaign ended the month of March with $25.6 million on hand.

“Georgians see Reverend Warnock fighting to lower costs for hardworking families, and they’re ready to send him back to the Senate,” said Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks. “From fighting to cap the cost of insulin and lower prices at the gas pump to pushing for student loan debt relief, Reverend Warnock’s commitment to serving the people of Georgia continues to drive the biggest grassroots fundraising effort in any Senate race this cycle.”

The money Warnock has fundraised should come in handy in his race against former football star Herschel Walker, who is the likely Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race.

Walker is currently leading in the polls, according to a survey of 509 likely GOP voters conducted April 1-3 by Emerson College Polling and The Hill. Wallker leads Warnock 49 percent to 45 percent, with 6 percent undecided.

The primaries will take place on May 24.

Speaking during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo earlier this week, Walker was adamant that much had “changed” for the worse since Warnock took office in January 2021.

“So what has changed is, ‘Where do you start?’ Where do you start at what has changed is… we got an administration that, they’re not leaders. They’re more reactive rather than proactive,” he said.

"They decided they were gonna give up all the energy. By him going out, giving up all the energy, now we're not energy independent anymore, which started the whole downfall" — Herschel Walker's analysis of energy policy doesn't show a grasp of details or really anything at all pic.twitter.com/WR5GkqS8ma — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2022

