1/6 Committee Proves That Matt Gaetz And Jim Jordan Were Heavily Involved In Coup

In a court filing, the 1/6 Committee provided evidence that members of Congress including Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan were heavily involved in Trump’s coup.

A Witness Provides The 1/6 Committee With A List Of Who Was Involved In The Coup

According to testimony from Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the 1/6 Committee:

Q: All right.

And then we have a number of House Members. I believe they were from the House Freedom Caucus. Is that right, generally?

A: That’s accurate, generally.

Q: Okay. So did that include Jim Jordan?

A: Yes, Mr. Jordan was there.

Q: Andy Biggs?

A Mr. Biggs was there.

Q Mo Brooks?

A Mr. Brooks was there.

Q Matt Gaetz?

A Mr. Gaetz was there, although I don’t believe Mr. Gaetz is a part of the

Freedom Caucus.

Q Okay. How about Marjorie Taylor —

A [Inaudible.]

Q Sure. How about Marjorie Taylor Greene?

A Was not at the time a member of the Freedom Caucus, as she was still Congresswoman-elect, but, yes, Ms. Marjorie Taylor Greene was there.

Q How about Louie Gohmert? Was he there?

A Mr. Gohmert was there.

Q Do you remember anybody else who was there from the House or the Congress? A Mr. Hice, Jody Hice; Mr. Gosar, Paul Gosar; I believe Ms. Lesko, Debbie Lesko of Arizona.

The testimony offered to the Committee wasn’t second or third hand. It came from an aide to Mark Meadows, who was at the meetings.

There is now proof that Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and other House Republicans were working with the Trump administration on the plot to overturn the election.

Jordan has seemed terrified that the Committee would get his information. It is now known that he was hiding more than phone calls with Trump. Jim Jordan and House Republicans were involved in the planning of the coup.