Rachel Maddow Obliterates Trump For Being Afraid Of Being Killed By Flying Fruit

Rachel Maddow reacted to Trump’s deposition where he was phobic about death by getting hit with fruit by destroying the former president.

Video of Maddow:

Maddow said:

We now know a whole new thing we didn’t know before about former President Trump, which is that he is apparently desperately afraid of a flying tomato. I don’t know. If I was in his position, I am not sure I would let the world know I am having that kind of phobia. It exposes your weakness to the world, right? But his fear of a flying tomato is apparently so all consuming that when confronted verbally with a discussion about the possibility of somebody throwing a tomato, he immediately extrapolates that from the tomato to the threat of a flying banana. And then to the threat of a flying pineapple. There is a tomato, a pineapple, a lot of other things they throw. Yeah, I think that they have to be aggressive in stopping that from happening. Because if that happens, you can be killed if that happens. Question. And getting aggressive includes the use of physical force? Trump — to stop somebody from throwing pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that, yeah, it’s dangerous stuff.

Okay, sir, and how about we give you the nuclear codes for the United States of America? I mean, we have to get real. If there is an incoming banana, somebody is going to have to make the hard call. How do we unravel this? Did somebody throw a pineapple at this man as a baby? Does that explain everything?

Trump is apparently very afraid of being killed by flying fruit.

Coming from the same guy who spent much of his presidency ranting about toilets and light bulbs, none of this is a surprise. We have more stories in our archives about Trump and toilets than any other president in history.

Now, the world knows that Trump is also obsessed with getting hit by fruit.

There is something seriously wrong with Donald Trump and he can never be allowed to be president again.

