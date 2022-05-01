Trevor Noah Brilliantly Made The Media Squirm At The WHCD

Trevor Noah made plenty of jokes about Joe Biden, but his strongest message was reserved for the media in attendance.

Noah called out The New York Times reporters for holding on to the Kevin McCarthy tapes until their book went on sale:

Trevor Noah on The NYT reporters holding on to the Kevin McCarthy tapes, "That was amazing. Incredible You know how crucial those tapes were, so you immediately waited until your book was on sale to tell people about them." pic.twitter.com/wRV0zZw9ax — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2022

The Daily Show host called out the hypocrisy of Peter Doocy asking the White House about Hunter Biden:

Trevor Noah calls out Peter Doocy for asking about Hunter Biden all of the time at the White House press briefing while he used his dad's name to get his job at Fox News. pic.twitter.com/KirOy4Y2Nf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2022

Noah delivered a powerful close that reminded journalists of how lucky they are:

Trevor Noah with an amazingly powerful close reminding journalists in the United States, some of whom seem to take for granted what they have, of how lucky they are to have the freedom to speak truth to power. pic.twitter.com/oIcdPyO2bD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2022

Noah said:

If you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no for than what is happening in Ukraine. Look at what’s happening. There journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what is really happening. You realize how amazing it is. In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your viewers or your readers uncomfortable. To understand how amazing that is? I stood here tonight and made fun of the President Of The United States. I’m going to be fine. I’m going to be fine, right?

Like, do you really understand what a blessing it is? Maybe it’s happened for so long that it has slipped your mind. It is a blessing. Here, ask yourself this question. Honestly, ask yourself this question. If Russian journalists, who are losing their livelihoods, as you were talking about, Steve, and their freedom for daring to report and with their own government is doing — if they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories, to ask any questions — if they had, basically, what you have, would they be using in the same way that you do?

Ask yourself that question every day. You have one of the most important roles in the world. Thank you so much for having me.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of the toughest gigs for any comedian, but Noah did a great job of walking the line between laughs and making a serious point.

Ukrainian journalists are losing their lives. Russian journalists have been locked up in prison or forced to flee the country, and in the United States, our journalists are complaining that Jen Psaki is too good at her job and they can’t become big stars.

Trevor Noah was right American journalists have no idea how good they have it.