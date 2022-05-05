Karine Jean-Pierre Makes History As New White House Press Secretary

The Biden administration has made history by naming Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House Press Secretary.

Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre Will Replace Jen Psaki

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary.

Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.

Who Is Karine Jean-Pierre?

Via: The White House:

Karine Jean-Pierre is currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. Karine is a long-time advisor to President Biden, having served in senior communication and political roles in the Biden Administration, the Biden campaign, and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama Administration.

Prior to her role on the campaign, she served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst. Jean-Pierre served as Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and as Deputy Battleground States Director for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She served as Southeast Regional Political Director for President Obama’s 2008 campaign, Deputy Campaign Manager for Martin O’Malley for President, Campaign Manager for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two members in the New York City Council.

Previously, she worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics, pushing major companies to change their business practices, and is a published author. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University.

Biden Is Shattering Political Barriers

The Biden administration contains the first black/AAPI vice president, the first black woman Supreme Court justice, and now the first black person to be the White House Press Secretary.

Millions of people will finally get to see a non-white face lead the press. It was just in 1993 that Dee Dee Myers became the first White House press secretary in US history who wasn’t a white man.

Biden is keeping his promise to make the executive branch of the government look more like America.

To liberals and progressives, Jean-Pierre is a familiar face who has already done great work with the briefings that she has held, and she should be an excellent press secretary for the Biden administration.