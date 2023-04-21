Karine Jean-Pierre Crushes Kevin McCarthy’s Dreams Of Debt Limit Negotiations

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit plan by calling it a 320-page ransom note that would kill jobs and give kids asthma.

Video:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "Speaker McCarthy unveiled a ransom note holding America's economy hostage. It is a 320 page to kill jobs, fill our cities with smog, and give asthma to our children." So that is a big no on negotiations from the WH. pic.twitter.com/SWsjAM07Mp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 21, 2023

Jean-Pierre said, “While President Biden is fighting to clean up toxic pollution and lower costs through clean energy tax credits, Speaker McCarthy unveiled a ransom note holding our economy hostage. It’s a 320-page plan to kill jobs, fill our cities with smog, and give asthma to our children. The proposal would repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s green energy tax credits that would send thousands of jobs back to China. It would make it easier for oil companies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people’s eyes, and quite literally melt bone.”

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

McCarthy has been trying to get Biden to negotiate with him on the debt limit, but the White House response to his bill is a loud and emphatic no.

When the response to the legislation is that McCarthy wants to ransom the country so that he can kill jobs, give kids asthma, and melt bones, that is a response that suggests there is nothing to negotiate.

Kevin McCarthy appears to have gotten his answer from the White House on negotiations, and it looks like a giant no.