Both Schumer And McConnell Asked Rand Paul To Allow Quick Passage Of Ukraine Aid, And He Said No

Rand Paul ignored appeals from both Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell to stop blocking emergency aid to Ukraine.

Steven Dennis tweeted:

McConnell and Schumer both implored Paul to allow a vote on his amendment but let the bill be voted on today. Their joint entreaty didn't persuade him. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 12, 2022

Dennis pointed out that it doesn’t matter if 99 Senators favor quickly passing the bill with unanimous consent. According to the Senate rules, it takes all 100 senators to quickly pass legislation.

If Paul is going to vote against the bill anyway, because of bogus debt/inflation concerns, which aid to Ukraine has nothing to do with inflation, then why is making the Senate needlessly jump through hoops?

The answer is because he can.

The Senate is not broken.

The Senate rules are broken

Democrats need to pick up a Senate seat or two in November no matter what happens in the House so that they can fix the Senate rules by getting rid of the current filibuster and the power of one senator to wreck the whole body without having to do anything.

Rand Paul shouldn’t have the unilateral power to harm Ukraine, because he seems to be on the side of Putin.