Eric Swalwell Goes Off And Slams GOP Government Mandated Pregnancies

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) laid it out during a House hearing where he accused Republicans of trying to enforce government-mandated pregnancies.

Video:

.@RepSwalwell (D-CA) slams GOP for trying to force “government-mandated pregnancy”: “They don't want to be at the kitchen table for anything else after the baby is born… to take the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous people that could kill that kid.” pic.twitter.com/RubFt1r4F8 — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2022

Swalwell said, “They don’t want to be at the kitchen table for anything else after the baby is born. They don’t want to be there at all. They don’t want to be there to help her finance that family. They walk away from every piece of legislation that we have that would help mothers feed their kids. They don’t want to be there to help the mother educate their children. They don’t want to be there to help her get a child care tax credit, or child tax credit that could be permanent. They don’t want to be there to fund the education and good schools in the neighborhood. They certainly don’t want to be there to take the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous people that could kill that kid at their elementary school. They don’t want to be there to make college more affordable. They just want to be there to tell her that she has to have a government-mandated pregnancy and if she doesn’t do it. She’s a criminal.”

Eric Swalwell nailed it. Republicans want to force women to have babies, but don’t want to do anything to support those mothers and children.

Women have the option of being forced to have a baby or going to jail. That is the stance of the “pro-life” Republican Party.

Government-mandated pregnancy is exactly what Republicans are trying to do, as the party of small government has become Big Brother.