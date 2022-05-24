Michigan Republicans Rocked By Petition Fraud Scandal That Could Wipe Out Half Of Governor Candidates

A petition signature fraud scandal has rocked the Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary and could lead to half of the field being disqualified.

Half of The Candidates For The Republican Gubernatorial Nomination In Michigan Recommended For Disqualification.

The Detroit Free Press reported:

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, once the consensus front-runner in the Republican race for governor, has not filed enough valid signatures to make the August primary ballot, according to a report released late Monday by the Bureau of Elections.

…

The reports also say that Oakland County businessman and “quality guru” Perry Johnson did not file enough valid signatures, but they clear Norton Shores businesswoman Tudor Dixon, whose petitions were also the subject of a complaint.

But the reports go further, recommending that Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown, Byron Center businesswoman Donna Brandenburg and Grand Haven financial adviser Michael Markey also be excluded from the ballot for having too few signatures.

Candidates All Used The Same Signature Gathering Firm That Submitted Fraudulent Signatures

Gubernatorial candidates in Michigan can submit 30,000 signatures for review but must have 15,000 valid signatures to appear on the ballot. Half of the Republican field did not submit enough valid signatures to qualify. The candidates, in some cases, ended up submitting tens of thousands of fake signatures.

The final decision rests with the State Board of Canvassers, who will determine the candidates’ fates.

The scandal is a disaster for the state Republican Party which could lose its top two candidates for governor.

The odds are not good for these candidates to stay on the ballot because it is up to the candidate to do due diligence on the petition signatures before they are submitted for review.

If candidates can’t get the petition process correct, it is a strong indicator that they are not qualified to be governor.