Trump To Hold Rally For Liz Cheney Challenger Featuring Top House Coup Supporters

Trump is holding a rally for his hand-picked primary opponent to Liz Cheney that will feature Boebert, Gaetz, Jordan, Biggs, McCarthy, and Stefanik.

The list of speakers is a coup who’s who:

Rep. Andy Biggs, U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District

Rep. Matt Gaetz, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 1st Congressional District

Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Kat Cammack, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Special Guest Speakers:

Harriet Hageman, Candidate for U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s At-Large District

Chairman Frank Eathorne, Chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, State Senator for Wyoming’s 3rd Senate District

Rep. Chip Neiman, State Representative for Wyoming’s 1st House District

Rep. John Bear, State Representative for Wyoming’s 31st House District

Hon. Marti Halverson, Former State Representative for Wyoming’s 22nd House District

Special Video Address:

Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, and U.S. Representative for California’s 23rd District

Rep. Elise Stefanik, Chair of the House Republican Conference and U.S. Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District

Rep. Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District

The polling in the Wyoming House GOP primary has been scant, and sketchy, but what is out there shows Cheney losing.

Trump got his clock cleaned on his Georgia revenge campaign as every single one of his endorsed challengers to defeat an incumbent that he thought had been disloyal to him lost.

The rally in Casper is like a 2020 coup convention, and it may help defeat Cheney, but it also draws a straight line through the House Republican involvement in Trump’s plot.