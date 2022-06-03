Peter Navarro Indicted For Contempt Of Congress As Probe Gets Closer To Trump

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress.

CNN reported:

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee’s investigation.

According to the Justice Department, Navarro will make an appearance in court Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET in Washington.

He faces two contempt counts: one for his failure to produce documents demanded by the committee and the second for failing to show up for subpoenaed testimony before House investigators.

Navarro was Trump’s trade advisor and becomes the first person who had a current role in the Trump administration at the time of the 1/6 attack to be indicted for contempt of Congress. Steve Bannon has also been indicted for contempt of Congress, but was years removed from his time in the White House by 1/6.

Peter Navarro is a member of Trump’s inner circle

Navarro has made public statements that suggest that he was involved in the coup plot and has knowledge of others who were involved. Peter Navarro has a choice. He can cooperate with the investigation, or he can go to jail.

A Republican takeover of the House in the midterm election will not help him Peter Navarro has now been indicted. The Navarro indictment is a sign that things are getting hot around Donald Trump.