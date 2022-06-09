Biden Strongly Speaks Out Before The 1/6 Committee Hearings

President Biden said that the 1/6 attackers violated the constitution and the law when they tried to overturn the election.

Video:

Biden said, “One of the things that’s going to occupy my country tonight I suspect is the first open hearings on January the 6th. As I said when it was occurring subsequent, I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the constitution. I think these guys and women broke the law, tried to turn around the result of an election and there’s a lot of questions about who’s responsible, who’s involved. I’m not going to make a judgment on that, but we’re probably going to be a, a lot of Americans are going to be seeing for the first time some of the details that occurred. “

President Biden was careful with his words. Trump, Republicans, or the members of Congress who might have been involved were never mentioned.

The President was correct. The people involved with the plot to overturn the election broke the law. The delegitimization of the 1/6 investigation is an intentional attempt by Republicans to keep the American people in the dark about the events surrounding and during 1/6.

Many Americans are going to be hearing details for the first time, and President Biden is showing a willingness to speak out.