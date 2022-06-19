Devastating News For Trump As Adam Schiff Reveals He Was Involved In Fake Elector Scheme

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the 1/6 Committee has evidence Trump was involved in the criminal fake elector scheme that the DOJ is currently investigating.

Trump Was Involved In The Fake Elector Scheme

Video:

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

BASH: Your hearing will include evidence about Trump electors in battleground states who submitted fake Electoral College ballots, even though Trump lost these states that we’re talking about.

We have already heard that campaign officials, Trump campaign officials, were involved in that. Do you have evidence that the former president himself was involved?

SCHIFF: Yes, we will show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme. We will also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme. And we will show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn’t go along with this plan to either call legislatures back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden.

The system held because a lot of state and local elections officials upheld their oath to the constitution, a lot of the Republicans, as well as Democrats.

BASH: Just to be clear, you said you have evidence that the then- president was involved in putting a fake slate of electors out there.

Do you have evidence that he directed it?

SCHIFF: I don’t want to get ahead of our hearing. We will show during a hearing what the president’s role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors, how that scheme depended initially on hopes that the legislatures would reconvene and bless it.

BASH: Will we see that he directed it?

SCHIFF: They didn’t. And they pressed forward with it anyway.

BASH: Will we see that he directed it?

SCHIFF: I don’t want to get ahead of what we will show you during the hearing.

BASH: OK.

SCHIFF: But we will show you what we know about his role in this.

The DOJ Is Criminally Investigating The Fake Elector Scheme

The Justice Department has been investigating the fake elector scheme as a criminal plot. The DOJ has interviewed fake electors in multiple states, and is currently focused on Trump’s campaign lawyers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Things Could Get Criminal For Trump In The Fake Elector Scheme

At the federal level, ironclad evidence that Trump directly committed a crime has been elusive for investigators and prosecutors. The fake elector scheme could change that. The Justice Department has been working its way up the chain of command, and if they find that the former president committed crimes, this could be the pathway to criminal charges.

Trump being involved in the fake elector scheme is a big deal because it provides an evidentiary link between Trump and criminal activity. The 1/6 Committee is providing the DOJ with what they need to charge Trump criminally.