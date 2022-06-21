Rusty Bowers Devastatingly Destroys Trump’s Lies In Front Of The World Before 1/6 Committee

Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers knocked down Trump’s lies as fast as he could tell them.

Video:

Transcript:

Schiff: To quote the former president, “He told me the election was rigged and I won Arizona.” Did you have such a conversation with the president?

Spkr. Bowers: I did have a conversation with the president. That certainly isn’t it. There were parts of it that are true. There are parts that are not.

Schiff: The part that I read to you, is that false?

Spkr. Bowers: Anywhere, anyone, anytime has said I said the election was rigged, that would not be true.

Rep. Schiff: And when the former president in his statement today claimed that you told him that he won Arizona, is that also false?

Spkr. Bowers: That is also false.

Bowers has been devastating for Trump. He is remembering point-by-point details of his interactions with Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis.

The response by Bowers goes straight to the heart of why Trump has not been able to counterprogram against the hearing. The Committee and the witnesses are prepared for Trump’s lies before he can say them.