Feds Expected To Move On Matt Gaetz After The Midterm

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is part of multiple federal investigations, and prosecutors are expected to move on him after the midterm election.

An Announcement On Matt Gaetz Charges Could Come After The Midterm Election

The Daily Beast reported:

That day, if it comes, is likely still months off. Two attorneys said prosecutors will take extreme steps to avoid the appearance of interfering with the midterms, and expected any announcements involving Gaetz would likely come several weeks after the November election.

In another signal of the investigation’s scope and progress, three sources told The Daily Beast that prosecutors turned their attention to Tallahassee this spring. According to the sources, this previously unreported action involved interviews with possible witnesses and subjects in connection to another spoke of the Gaetz case—an alleged public corruption scheme to influence marijuana policy, said to involve state officials.

Gaetz is also reportedly part of that inquiry.

Matt Gaetz Is Being Investigated For More Than Sex Trafficking

The Gaetz case is massive. It involves illegal real estate deals, embezzlement of federal COVID relief, Republicans running ghost candidates, and a public corruption probe.

Matt Gaetz is the big name in the scandal, but the investigation has the potential to rock the core of Florida Republican politics, as it involves much more than the alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

People often ask what is going on with the Gaetz investigation. The answer is that the federal probe is highly complicated in that it involves a deep layer of criminality that has spun off as spokes from the original sex trafficking investigation.

Federal prosecutors are notoriously slow and methodical, but the silence on the Gaetz probe should not be misunderstood. Matt Gaetz is still in deep trouble and the current quiet period is the calm before the storm.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association