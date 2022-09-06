Georgia GOP Official Caught On Video Letting Two Trump Operatives Into Election Offices To Breach Voter Data

Facebook

New surveillance video shows a Republican official in Georgia letting two Trump operatives into election offices on the same day that voter data was breached.

CNN got the video and reported:

In the surveillance video, which was obtained by CNN, Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020, escorts a team of pro-Trump operatives to the county’s elections office on January 7, 2021, the same day a voting system there is known to have been breached.

The two men seen in the video with Latham, Scott Hall, and Paul Maggio, have acknowledged that they successfully gained access to a voting machine in Coffee County at the behest of Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

The data breach is currently under investigation by prosecutors in Fulton County, GA.

After the Department of Justice and the Pentagon refused to play any role in Trump’s plan to seize voting machines, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Trump instead used his campaign and local Republican officials to breach voting systems in swing states.

Republican elected officials must start being criminally charged, or the country will face the same problems in 2024.

Crimes were committed, and if the people who engaged in this criminal activity aren’t punished, they will be emboldened to repeat and expand their behavior in the next presidential election.