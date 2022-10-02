National Archives Says It Still Doesn’t Have All Of Trump’s Records

Facebook

The National Archives says that it still doesn’t have control over all of the Trump presidential records that it should have.

CNN reported:

In a Friday letter to the panel’s chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, said it had been unable to obtain records from a number of former officials and will continue to pursue the return of similar types of Presidential records from former officials.

But, “while there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” NARA said.

Specifically, records from likely to be incarcerated soon Peter Navarro are missing.

It is borderline insane that nearly two years after leaving office, there are still missing presidential records from the Trump administration.

Government officials who are acting in the public interest and not potentially using their offices for corrupt means don’t have to hide or destroy their records.

In the long-term, the missing records are bad for the country because governmental transparency is harmed. When the executive branch is not transparent, the connection between a government and the will of the people is broken.

Trump stealing classified documents is the biggest problem facing the National Archives, but it is far from the only one, as the former president and his cronies are attempting to destroy transparency and governmental accountability.