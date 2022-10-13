Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saved The United States of America on January 6th

Facebook

After watching the 1/6 committee’s video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi calmly assessing the precarious situation she and her colleagues were in and proceeding to move forward to certify the election in spite of the danger, it is clear that she saved the United States of America on that horrific day.

Watch here as Pelosi and Schumer doing Trump’s job on 1/6:

After being told that security cannot hold the Trump terrorist back any longer, Speaker Pelosi is shown walking to the secure location saying, “We have got to finish the proceedings, or else they (Trump terrorists) will have a complete victory.”

The Speaker deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States.”

Had she not moved quickly and courageously to defend our votes and our democracy, it is much more likely this nation would have fallen to Trump and his plans to steal an election he knew he had lost.

Speaker Pelosi has not only been the most effective Speaker in modern history in terms of legislation achieved, but she is now also a national hero.

Pelosi has long faced sexist and ageist-based criticism, as well as criticism from the left that wanted new blood in leadership. But her actions on January 6th were what few could deliver: Brave leadership under fire. The kind that comes from experience combined with personality. Pelosi also only managed this due to her years of holding her coalition together under severe external and internal strains.

This is what should be remembered when suggestions for Speaker are made.

While Donald Trump deliberately left our Capitol without help as it was under siege and his supporters were plotting to murder Pelosi and Pence, Nancy Pelosi stepped into the leadership void and delivered for her country.

There is no greater civilian service than the service the Speaker delivered on January 6th, 2021.