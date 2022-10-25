Expert Warns Trump Is Developing New Form of Anti-Semitism

Facebook

Georgetown University Jewish Civilization professor Jacques Berlinerblau writes an interesting essay for MSNBC that could easily have ramifications in the near and distant future. Rather than the old anti-Semitism where Jews were marginalized wherever they happened to be, Trump and his movement, as it often does, split Jews into a duality. Of course, without having to read more, the reader understands that the sides are divided along the lines that support him versus the others. This is a new form of outward anti-Semitism, but one gets the feeling it’s the same old thing. Trump has the same prejudices but finds a way to accept those that accept him. That’s it.

According to the professor writing for MSNBC:

“No roundup of This Week In Antisemitism would be complete without a contribution from Donald J. Trump, a true thought leader, influencer and innovator in the Judeophobic space,” wrote Berlinerblau. “Via a post on his own conservative media platform Truth Social, the former president counseled Jewish Americans to emulate ‘our wonderful Evangelicals,’ urging Jews to follow the evangelicals in supporting and admiring him for all he has done for Israel.”

And ignore the damage he has done to the United States while also questioning whether what Trump did in Israel is positive or lasting. There are progressive Jews in Israel, too. Jewish citizens that don’t support the hardliners.

“To Trump’s point, amongst the Jewish electorate, support and admiration have not been abundantly forthcoming: In 2016 and 2020, roughly 70 to 75% of Jewish Americans did not cast their vote for Trump (whereas 80% of evangelicals did). Perhaps aware of those data points, Trump routinely chides the Jewish community. There was thus nothing surprising when he concluded his post with a warning: ‘U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — before it’s too late.'”

Before it’s too late for what? Trump just bragged that he made Israel safe for at least the near future. One worries that the “it’s too late” is a vague warning to American Jews that unless they start supporting him like evangelicals, he will set his hordes loose on American Jews and start blaming Jews for society’s problems, “woke Hollywood,” “inflation,” “rising interest rates,” providing Trump’s followers a group to hate and take that hatred out on.

This brings us to the ‘Bad Jews,’ to borrow a Twitter phrase from right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro. These wayward Members of the Tribe … have the revolting tendency to vote for Democrats and are accused of not supporting Israel (i.e., they are not supportive of the way that Trump supports Israel). For those who prescribe to the good Jew/bad Jew school of thought, this isn’t ‘dual loyalty’ — it’s triple disloyalty to Israel, the good Jews, and the United States.”

True, and it’s a highly insightful analysis. It is what Trump does, divide and conquer. In the end, though, it’s the same thing as it is with Gentiles, if you support Trump, you’re great. If not, you best get your act together. But certainly, no one doubts that the hatred toward American Jews will be much fiercer and quicker to violence.