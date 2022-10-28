Husband Of The Speaker Of The House Paul Pelosi Violently Assaulted In Home Break In

Facebook

Speaker Pelosi’s office said that her husband Paul Pelosi is hospitalized after being violently assaulted in a home break-in.

The Speaker’s office said in a statement provided to PoiticusUSA:

Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.

Speaker Pelosi was not at home, as she has been traveling before the midterm.

Thankfully, Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery. It is impossible to speculate the motive of the assailant until more is known. It could be a burglary gone wrong, or a darker possibility is that it was a politically motivated attack.

Law enforcement will be able to provide more information as they investigate.

Every American should wish Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery from such a horrifying and violent incident.