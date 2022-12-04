Kevin McCarthy Humiliates Himself By Vowing To Investigate Facebook And Google

Facebook

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) still lacks the votes need to be elected speaker, so he is promising to investigate Google and Facebook.

Video of McCarthy:

McCarthy said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

You see Clapper and Brennan using their intelligence clearance to lie to the American public. What Elon Musk has been able to do — now we know why the White House wanted to fight so strongly against him owning Twitter.

All he’s done is put out the truth. Now we need to start looking at Facebook, at Google. These now have become arms of the Democratic Party, arms of the Biden administration. But they also used the Intel community as well to lie to the American public. Should those people keep their clearances? Should those people still be allowed to have information? If they’re going to be political individuals, then, no, they should not. And this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we need to investigate going forward.

If Kevin McCarthy had any shame, he would not be pushing debunked conspiracy theories and failed Elon Musk publicity stunts.

However, McCarthy is shameless, so he went on Fox News and promised to investigate Facebook, which helped Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and has tilted its content moderation policies to have pro-conservative bias, and Google.

Rep. McCarthy is going to new lows to try to secure enough votes to be elected speaker.

His support for these investigations is beneath the position that he is seeking and a humiliation to the House of Representatives.