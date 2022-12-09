Rep. Ruben Gallego Blasts Kyrsten Sinema For Abandoning The Democratic Party

Facebook

Likely Democratic Arizona Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego blasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for abandoning the Democratic Party.

Gallego tweeted a response to Sinema’s decision to register as an Independent:

My statement on Kyrsten Sinema abandoning the Democratic Partyhttps://t.co/QdrRf2mO5W pic.twitter.com/f0P3WZAdvA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 9, 2022

The last line in Gallego’s statement is important. Sinema is once again putting her own interests and career ambitions ahead of the needs of her constituents in Arizona.

That point is likely to be used by both the Democratic and Republican nominees against Sinema in the 2024 campaign.

Kyrsten Sinema is a person without a party who is trying to be John McCain at a time when Arizona is changing and is not the same place where McCain built and maintained his successful political career.

Sen. Sinema is gambling that Democrats will be so afraid of losing her seat in a three-way contest that they won’t nominate a candidate to challenge her.

However, Sinema has burned so many bridges with the people who got her elected that is very likely that Arizona Democrats go all in on Gallego and leave Sinema out in the cold.

Rep. Gallego has sent strong messages for months that he is running, and it seems unlikely that Democrats will support someone who abandoned their party no matter who else is in the race in 2024.

Kyrsten Sinema may have ended her Senate career by bailing on the Democratic Party.