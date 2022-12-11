Trump Brags About Turning Down Deal To Bring Paul Whelan Home

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In a bizarre rant on his social media platform, Donald Trump bragged that he turned down a deal to bring Paul Whelan home from a Russian prison.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan. I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals. I would have gotten Paul out, however, just as I did with a record number of other hostages. The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn’t have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out, fast!

To Get More Stories Like This One, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:



Trump is such a great negotiator that he chose to leave an American citizen in prison and neglect one of his primary duties as President Of The United States.

Donald Trump gave Kim Jong-un a summit without asking for him to free three detained Americans as a condition of the meeting. Trump gave the North Koreans everything that they wanted and got nothing back in return.

Now we know that Paul Whelan could have been home with his family for years, but the failed former president turned down the deal while he was in office.

Donald Trump thinks keeping an American unjustly imprisoned in Putin’s Russia is a reason to brag, which says it all about the current Republican Party.