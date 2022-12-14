Biden Says We Have A Moral Obligation To Prevent Mass Shootings On Sandy Hook Anniversary

Facebook

President Biden said that America should have societal guilt and the nation has a moral responsibility to prevent mass shootings.

The President said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Ten years ago today at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, our nation watched as the unthinkable happened. Twenty young children with their whole lives ahead of them. Six educators who gave their lives protecting their students. And countless survivors who still carry the wounds of that day.



We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem. We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.



A few months ago, I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. We’ve reined in so-called ghost guns which have no serial numbers and are harder to trace. We’ve cracked down on gun trafficking and increased resources for violence prevention.



Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this – for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.

Jill and I are praying today for the Sandy Hook families and the innocent lives lost that day.



May God bless them all.

The Sandy Hook shooting was one of the days that should have led to policy action immediately after the murder of kindergarten and first graders in Connecticut. Instead, Republicans showed their cowardice as a party and blocked a measure as limited as universal background checks.

Americans should be ashamed that the kids who died in Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Uvalde have not resulted in national action to stop the senseless killing of children.

Republicans in Congress are the reason why kids continue to die.

The Sandy Hook anniversary is a reminder of how Republicans put gun manufacturer blood money ahead of the lives of children.