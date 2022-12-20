The 1/6 Committee Has Big Bombshells To Drop

Facebook

Trump has been the focus of much of the public presentation, but the 1/6 Committee has evidence against others in the plot that will interest prosecutors.

Politico reported:

Call records, with the exception of ones that the committee has found relevant to the probe, would likely remain secret as well, according to the chair.

Even so, the panel’s introductory materials gave tantalizing clues about what’s to come. The committee’s executive summary referenced just over 80 of the panel’s interviews and documents collected from 34 agencies or witnesses; among them, Christoffer Guldbrandsen, a documentarian who captured footage of Trump ally Roger Stone, and Bernard Kerik, who advised Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in his bid to collect evidence to challenge the 2020 results.

The summary also reflects voluminous contacts among key players in Trump’s alleged plot that were not previously known but could be of interest to federal prosecutors. For example, the document describes numerous contacts that then-DOJ officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski had with Trump campaign attorney John Eastman in the closing days of 2020 and into early 2021.

The people who should be very nervous about the report are those who were involved in the operational commission of crimes to steal an election. Jeffrey Clark, Roger Stone, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rudy Guiliani, and Trump’s lawyers and members of his campaign team should expect that evidence of criminal activity will be in the report.

Republican members of Congress who participated in meeting about blocking the certification of the Electoral College results did not necessarily commit crimes. However, people like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who pressured Georgia election officials to overturn the state’s 2020 results potentially did.

The distinction involves whether Republicans were acting within their duties as members of Congress or they were engaging in a criminal plot for Trump. The courts had ruled that Graham was not working within his legislative function or congressional duties when he pressured Georgia officials.

There are big shoes to drop in the 1/6 Committee report. The evidence should help the DOJ build criminal cases against Trump’s team and maybe even land some well-known names behind bars.