SCOTUS Tells Lindsey Graham No In A Disastrous Defeat In Trump Georgia Criminal Case

The Supreme Court has refused to help Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) not testify in the Georgia Trump criminal investigation.

Reuters reported, “The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.”

Graham is in the process of appealing a ruling that he must appear, but it is clear that the Supreme Court will not bail the South Carolina US Senator out of trouble.

Lindsey Graham’s defense that pressuring the state of Georgia to overturn the election for Donald Trump was part of his legislative duties as a senator was never going to fly with any court because it is nonsense.

Sen. Graham is doing everything imaginable to avoid testifying against Donald Trump in Georgia, but he is quickly running out of options, and it looks like he will, at some point, be forced to testify against Trump.