The Biggest Humiliation Yet For Kevin McCarthy As Matt Gaetz Is Trying To Get Him Evicted

Things are getting ugly now as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sent a letter questioning why Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been allowed to occupy the Speaker’s office.

“Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol questioning why McCarthy is allowed to occupy the Speaker’s office,” Juliegrace Brufke reported.

Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol questioning why McCarthy is allowed to occupy the Speaker’s office. pic.twitter.com/gOlXOtlHQj — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 4, 2023

“How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote, adding that McCarthy can “no longer be considered the Speaker-Designate” following Tuesday’s balloting.

McCarthy moved his things into the Speaker’s office, even though he had been unable since the election in November to whip enough votes for his speakership among his caucus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Robert Costa shared this image outside of the Speaker’s office, “5:44 p.m. Speaker’s office. No sign.”

These things didn’t happen when Democrats ran the chamber.

Meanwhile, other Republicans are calling for Steve Scalise to be nominated:

Sean Hannity seems to think Republicans are on the “verge” of becoming a clown show, but Matt Gaetz has put that notion to rest.

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get more humiliating for Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz is trying to get him evicted from the Speaker’s office.

Photo: Robert Costa/Twitter