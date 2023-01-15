Adam Schiff Blasts House GOP Hypocrites On Biden Classified Docs

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said House Republicans are hypocrites for wanting to investigate the Biden classified docs while ignoring Trump’s potential classified docs crimes.

Video of Schiff:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

KARL: Republicans are saying they are going to investigate — House Republican, the Oversight Committee chairman. Comer gave — sent a letter to the White House Counsel making a very specific list of requests. He wants to know what the documents were, they want internal communications between the Biden White House and the Penn Center where the documents were first found, a list of all people would worked there that would who would have potentially handled these documents and a few other requests. They seem, on the face of it, to be reasonable requests. Should the White House cooperate with the House Oversight Committee on this?

SCHIFF: Well, those requests are completely hypocritical when you consider what he said about the Mar-a-Lago situation. I think Congress ought to handle both situations the same way, and that is we ought to get a briefing from the intelligence community about any potential risks to national security of where those documents were and what they contained. But Congress shouldn’t try to interfere with the investigations. I think, sadly, that’s what Mr. Comer’s object is. He showed no interest in investigating the far more serious situation with about 100 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago with evidence in the public domain of obstruction. Now he is suddenly interested in investigating President Biden.

I think Congress needs to be consistent here and take the same approach. I don’t think we ought to be doing things that are willy intended to interfere with the Justice Department’s work.

Rep. Schiff was right. Congress should treat both of these situations the same. It is absurd for Republicans to have no interest in investigating Donald Trump where there is ample public evidence available that crimes were committed, and then to take the opposite approach to Biden where there is still no evidence that any crime was committed.

The hypocrisy behind the House Republican behavior is revealing their true agenda, which is to restore Donald Trump to the White House in 2024.