On His Two Year Anniversary Of Taking Office Biden Delivers The Message That Will Get Him Reelected

President Biden can talk about policies and accomplishments, but it is faith in and optimism about America that will likely win him a second term.

Video of Biden:

Biden, "There is nothing beyond the capacity of the United States of America. Remember who in the hell we are. We are the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/KJf0pnUXWY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2023

Biden said, “I was asked by my senior team if I could do anything to change the attitude and optimism in America, what was the one thing I would do, if I could just change one thing? It’s going to sound bizarre when I tell you. I said I’d cure cancer. They looked at me like cure cancer, because nobody thinks. It’s the most frightening thing to people, and if we did it, America could do big things again. There’s nothing beyond our capacity. I swear to God. There is nothing beyond the capacity of the United States of America. Remember who in the hell we are. We are the United States of America.”

President Biden’s optimism and faith in America strongly resonate with voters.

Republicans are likely to deliver an ugly message of negativity because they need to convince Americans to dump a sitting president. If Trump is the GOP nominee, the message will be intensely negative.

Negativity turns voters off.

President Biden, with his earnest and sincere faith in the nation, along with being the most accomplished president in decades, has a message that will make it difficult for Republicans to defeat him in 2024.