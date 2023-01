President Biden Urges Those Who Seek Justice Not To Resort To Violence After The Release Of Tyre Nichols Video

Facebook

President Biden urged Americans seeking justice after the video footage of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death was released not to use violence.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.

I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.

We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level.

President Biden was correct. Violence and destruction are not the answer. The President is saying exactly the right thing, but for those of us who are white, imagine if you had to bury your son, your daughter, your husband, or your wife because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time and were killed by the police.

The anger is understandable, and America’s police violence problem may continue to not have a solution until we all get angry. Protesting and saying that Black Lives Matter is not enough. It is time to get angry and demand changes in policing in towns and cities all across the nation.

How many more Americans have to die before we finally get angry and say enough?