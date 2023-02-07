Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Response Was A Disaster

Facebook

If Republicans were looking for a dark and ugly State Of The Union response that would remind America of Trump, that’s exactly what they got from Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Video of Sanders:

The response was almost like it was written by Trump, as Sanders said, “From out of control inflation in violent, crime to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China. Biden and the Democrats have failed you. They know it, and you know it. And it’s time for change.”

Her speech was a Trump rally greatest hits collection:

At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. And it 80 he’s the oldest president in American history. I’m the first woman to lead my state, and he’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke a mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.

In the radical left America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another, on account of their race. But not to love one another, or our great country.

Whether Joe Biden believes this madness, or simply is too weak to resist it. His administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left. The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice, is between normal, or crazy. It’s time for a new generation of Republican leadership. Upon taking office just a few weeks ago, I signed executive orders to ban CRT, racism, and it indoctrination in our schools. Eliminate the use of derogatory term Latinx in our government, repealed covid orders, and said never again to authoritarian mandates and shutdowns.

MAGA Republicans, like Sanders, continue to misread the entire country. Biden delivered a message of optimism and faith in America. Sanders responded by telling the nation that they are doomed and it is Joe Biden’s fault.

The Sanders call for a new generation of leaders translates to Trumpism without Trump.

The SOTU response was a disaster, because it proved that Republicans can only offer a negative view of America. They have no plan, and no optimism.

The GOP has an uncanny ability to get the tone of the SOTU response wrong, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders got it wrong in spectacular fashion.