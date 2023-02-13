Jamie Raskin Reminds Everyone That The Select Committee Is A McCarthy/Jordan Con For Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is reminding everyone that the House select committee on the weaponization of the federal government is a con to help Trump.

Rep. Raskin tweeted:

The misbegotten “Weaponization” subcommittee, born out of Kevin McCarthy’s drawn-out corrupt bargain with extreme MAGA forces, has one political objective that Jim Jordan identified in August at CPAC: returning Donald Trump to the White House in 2024. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/fi5a7qymPG — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) February 13, 2023

Jim Jordan said it himself at CPAC, “All of those things need to be investigated, just so you have the truth. Plus, that will hope frame up the 2024 race, when hope, and I think President Trump is going to run, and we need to make sure that he wins.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

The select committee is a Trump hit job on Biden being run by Jim Jordan with the blessing of Kevin McCarthy. Luckily, Jim Jordan is terrible at running committees and the first hearing was a complete fiasco that backfired on Jordan and the committee’s Republican majority.

When the select committee is brought up in media, the first point that should be made is that Jim Jordan has admitted that is a propaganda effort to help Trump get back in the White House in 2024.

There is no weaponization of government against conservatives. The weaponization that the committee majority is so worried about is an investigation into Donald Trump.

The real weaponization was done by the former president who not only used the power of the federal government against his critics, but tried to weaponize the Department of Justice to help him overturn the 2020 election.

Rep. Raskin is making sure that the American people know that the true motive of Jordan’s select committee is to help Trump.