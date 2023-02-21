Jen Psaki Gets Her Own Sunday MSNBC Show

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show will debut on Sunday, March 19, at noon ET.

MSNBC announced:

Jen Psaki, the MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary, will debut Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Psaki will also contribute a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter, MSNBC Daily, and is developing a new original streaming and social show, both set to launch this spring.

Inside with Jen Psaki will leverage Psaki’s wide-ranging expertise to tackle the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers. Each Sunday, she will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more. In one special recurring segment “Weekend Routine,” Psaki will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders. She will shadow each newsmaker as they move through their usual activities discussing their work, careers and personal lives, spotlighting a unique and often unseen side.

Jen Psaki’s Role Expands At MSNBC

MSNBC has been steadily building Psaki’s presence on the network. She is a regular contributor to big event coverage like the recent State Of The Union, and she regularly appears on other programming on the network. Psaki’s show sounds unique and has the potential to be different from the other Sunday shows.

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:



There is a clear opening for a Sunday show airing at noon, as CNN is currently airing a replay of their 9 AM show at noon et, and the other network programs have already finished.

The network appears to be building Psaki as its next potential star, which MSNBC sorely needs as the departure of Rachel Maddow from nightly programming has put a hole in the ratings and caused viewership to drop.

If Psaki’s Sunday and streaming shows go well, she will be on pace to join MSNBC’s primetime lineup in the near future.