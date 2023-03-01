Republican Budget Plan Would Throw Millions Off Social Security

Facebook

The House Republican budget plan would throw millions of Americans off Social Security while also slashing funding for food for needy children.

According to a report from Senate Democrats on the House Republican budget proposal:

Republican proposals cut Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income together by 21% by the plan’s final year. Collectively, the two programs serve nearly 16 million people, and a 21% cut could push 3.3 million off the program, or reduce already modest benefits.

…

At a time when more than one in eight households with children are food insecure, the Republican proposals cut $412 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. These harmful policies could result in benefits being eliminated or reduced for up to 40 million people. The Republican budget also combines several child nutrition programs into one block grant and slashes them by $100 billion over 10 years.

Republicans also want to raise the retirement age to 70, slash $1 trillion from Medicare, gut Medicaid, cut veterans’ benefits, make it more difficult for people to qualify for disability, and throw 20 million Americans off of their health insurance.

To call the GOP budget plan extreme is an understatement. Republicans have gone out of their way to make it clear that they only support protecting Social Security for current seniors. Everything else is on the table for potential cuts.

If Republicans got their way and slashed programs for seniors, differently abled Americans, vets, and kids, what would they spend the money on?

Republicans want to make the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy permanent.

The people with the least will have their resources slashed, while those with the most will get a tax cut.

House Republicans are being advised by Trump’s former budget director to gut Medicaid.

Republicans can’t stop talking about how they want to privatize Social Security.

Budget proposals are statements of priorities, and Republicans are saying that their priority is to steal from the poor to give to the rich.