Senate Republicans Can’t Bring Themselves To Condemn Trump For Celebrating Insurrectionists At Rally

Senate Republicans offered tepid disagreement with Trump’s decision to glorify insurrectionists at his Waco, TX rally.

NBC News reported:

“People who violated the law should be prosecuted. And they have been,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who previously held the No. 2 spot in Senate Republican leadership, told NBC News.

“I just frankly don’t understand this, you know, retrospective look,” he said. “When it comes to running for president or any other office, people don’t want you to relitigate all your grievances in the past. They want to know what your vision for the future is. And so I don’t think it’s a formula for success.”

….

“January 6 was one of the worst days in American history. Everybody’s entitled to due process,” he (Sen. Lindsey Graham) said, adding that “if you’re trying to suggest that those who were involved in January the 6th are some kind of hero? No.”

“There will be no effort on my part to whitewash January 6,” he added.

Trump firmly aligned himself with the insurrectionists by playing his ‘song’ recorded with the J6 Choir. Trump also used his speech to defend the insurrection and the insurrectionists.

Most of the Senate Republicans that NBC News talked to were more worried about Trump relitigating issues from the past instead of looking toward the future.

The Senate Republicans seemed more concerned about Trump’s behavior could impact their chances of taking back the Senate in 2024 instead of what it means for the country to have a former president who appears to be voicing his support for an attempt to overthrow the government.

The reason why Trump remains the favorite to prevail in the 2024 Republican presidential primary is that most elected Republicans are still reluctant to directly and personally speak out against the former president.

Until Republicans can directly confront Trump by name, he will remain in charge of the Republican Party.